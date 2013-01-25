Neighbor helps pull homeowner from burning home

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- A Catoosa County man is recovering, after his home burned to the ground. A neighbor helped pull him from the blaze.

Parkway Baptist Temple Pastor David Sampson did not hesitate when his neighbor, Michael Moore, needed help.

"I heard an explosion next door. I looked out the window and saw his home was on fire," says Sampson.

Sampson was at home studying for his church service at the time.

"I ran down the stairs, across the road, just to make sure he was out of the house," he says.

Moore, a man in his 60s who loves to hunt and play guitar, was at home alone. Sampson found him near the back of the house.

"He's in shock, had tears in his eyes. He had black smoke on him already," explains Sampson.

Moore's hand was bloody.

"He broke the window out to try and save some things in his bedroom," says Sampson.

Sampson called the fire department. while Moore watched as his home and everything in it burned to the ground.

"It's a tragic thing. He's lost everything," Sampson says.

Now Sampson is helping in another way. His church in Fort Oglethorpe is gathering donations for Moore.

Moore was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

His house and nearly all of his belongings are a total loss.

The cause of the fire and the explosion are under investigation.