Mother, boyfriend charged in rape of daughter

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) - Tullahoma Police have charged a woman with forcing her teenage daughter to have sex with her boyfriend in exchange for drugs.

The Tullahoma News (http://bit.ly/SLX8oX ) cited a police document in reporting the 33-year-old woman was charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the mother forced the girl - then age 13 and 14 - to engage in sex with the mother's live-in boyfriend in exchange for crack cocaine. The boyfriend has also been charged with sex counts.

The mother was released from the Coffee County Jail Wednesday on $25,000 bond.

 

Information from: The Tullahoma News, http://www.tullahomanews.com

