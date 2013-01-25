UPDATE: Police arrest accused Hamilton Place stabber

SUNDAY UPDATE



Detectives with the Chattanooga Police Department's Major Crimes Unit have arrested Andrew Morgan Hall, age 30, for the stabbing of two JC Penney Loss Prevention Officers that occurred on Thursday night. Hall has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and theft of property.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police say they are trying to track down a man who stabbed two loss-prevention officers at Hamilton Place Mall.

The incident stems from a man attempting to steal blue jeans from the JCPenney. Little did those two officers know what they were getting in to.

A little after nine o'clock Thursday evening, Chattanooga Police say the man was confronted by two loss-prevention officers, when they say he was attempting to steal blue jeans from the store.

"All I heard was that someone got, or a couple of security guards got stabbed last night," says Rivers Eidson.

Eidson works at Rock Creek Outfitters across from the mall.

He was surprised to find out one of the officers was stabbed in the leg, the other in the rib cage. He was even more surprised to learn it was over jeans.

"There's a lot more things in life worth living for than a pair of jeans," he says.

"I definitely feel for them. I feel for their families and really honestly wish them well, and we'll pray for their recovery," says shopper Debra Smith.

Smith says it is disheartening to hear about.

"Crazy people are going to be crazy no matter what," she says.

Smith does not feel like she or any other shoppers are in danger.

"Not really. Because I have a God that protects me, so I don't worry about it."

Spokesperson Catharine Wells with Hamilton Place released the following statement, saying: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officers and their families and friends. Hamilton Place has security policies and procedures in place for any occurrence. Some are visible to our shoppers, some are not. We are not in a position to discuss these policies as that may compromise security efforts. We will continue to work closely with the Chattanooga Police Department."

Police describe the man as being in his late 20s or early 30s. He fled the scene in a white car.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Chattanooga Police at (423) 698-2525.

