State of emergency declared in East Tenn. for icy conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has declared a state of emergency as a precautionary measure to get emergency operations under way as the eastern portion of the state continues to see significant icing.

Although ice was beginning to melt in Middle Tennessee by midmorning on Friday, Tennessee Emergency Management Spokesman Jeremy Heidt said the state Highway Patrol was working 20 separate wrecks in the Clarksville area.

Heidt said there are also multiple wrecks in East Tennessee due to ice on the roads. State officials are working with Kentucky to try to stop motorists from traveling into the areas of Tennessee that are the most icy or congested from earlier wrecks.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Department was salting roads to try to melt the ice.

