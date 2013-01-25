State of emergency declared in East Tenn. for icy conditions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State of emergency declared in East Tenn. for icy conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has declared a state of emergency as a precautionary measure to get emergency operations under way as the eastern portion of the state continues to see significant icing.

Although ice was beginning to melt in Middle Tennessee by midmorning on Friday, Tennessee Emergency Management Spokesman Jeremy Heidt said the state Highway Patrol was working 20 separate wrecks in the Clarksville area.

Heidt said there are also multiple wrecks in East Tennessee due to ice on the roads. State officials are working with Kentucky to try to stop motorists from traveling into the areas of Tennessee that are the most icy or congested from earlier wrecks.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Department was salting roads to try to melt the ice.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.