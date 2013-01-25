DCS faces judge after child deaths revelation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state agency charged with caring for abused and neglected children is facing a federal judge a day after revealing that it underestimated how many of the children it was supposed to protect had died.

This fall, the Department of Children's Services said 151 children who had previous contact with the agency died between Jan. 2009 and mid-2012.

A statement from Gov. Bill Haslam issued late Thursday revealed nine additional deaths and announced that the governor was appointing a senior adviser in his office to conduct an analysis of DCS operations.

The agency is due in federal court on Friday afternoon to report on its progress toward getting out from under a consent order that requires independent monitoring of DCS. It was an independent monitor who discovered the additional deaths.

