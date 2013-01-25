New VW Golf to be made in Mexico

(WRCB) -- The next-generation Volkswagen Golf will be manufactured in Puebla, Mexico, for the North and South American markets.



In a news release Friday, Volkswagen announced it will begin to produce the new Golf at its Volkswagen de México manufacturing facility in Puebla, Mexico. The seventh-generation Golf production will begin in the first quarter of 2014.



Golf models made at Volkswagen de México's plant will be supplied and sold to the North and South American markets. The Golf is slated to go on sale in the United States in the first half of 2014.



Earlier this month, Volkswagen opened a new engine plant in nearby Silao, Mexico and an Audi production facility is planned in San José Chiapa, Mexico.

Volkswagen de México currently produces the Volkswagen Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Jetta and Jetta SportWagen and has approximately 18,900 employees.