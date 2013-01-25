Sen. Saxby Chambliss confirms he won't run again in 2014

ATLANTA (AP) - U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss has confirmed that he will not seek a third term in 2014.

In a written statement, Chambliss said Friday morning that his decision is the result of frustration over a lack of leadership from the White House and a lack of action from Congress.

The Republican senator has faced criticism from hard-right conservatives for his efforts to craft compromises on tax and budget fights that have paralyzed Capitol Hill in recent years. But Chambliss insisted that the prospect of a difficult primary fight was not a factor in his retirement.

His retirement promises a crowded field among Republicans and could give Democrats an opening to pick up the seat that Chambliss won from Vietnam veteran Max Cleland in 2002.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.