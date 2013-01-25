Careless smoking believed cause of apartment fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- An improperly discarded cigarette on or near a bed is believed to be the cause of a Fisher Avenue apartment fire that left two people out in the cold.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire shortly before midnight Thursday night at 506 Fisher Avenue. The firefighters located the fire in an upstairs bedroom and they extinguished it quickly.

The rest of the apartment sustained smoke and water damage. The other apartment units in the Chattanooga Housing Authority building were spared from any fire damage.

No injuries were reported. The dollar loss was estimated at $25,000.

Lt. Henry McElvain with the Fire Investigation Division said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, most likely from an improperly discarded cigarette on or near a bed.

The fire displaced two adults. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the two residents.