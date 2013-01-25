Fire destroys retired firefighter's two-car garage - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys retired firefighter's two-car garage

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A retired Chattanooga firefighter never would imagine having to make an emergency call for help, but that's just what happened Friday morning when his garage caught on fire.

At 7:30 a.m. a 9-1-1 call was made reporting a garage fire at 8122 Hale Road in the Dallas Bay Area. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting a two-car garage  fully involved.

Dallas Bay VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower. Red Bank Fire Department responded to the scene.

Dallas Bay firefighters quickly contained the fire to the garage and saved the house, which was 100 feet away, from receiving fire damage.

Chief Marcus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD, reported the fire started from a wood stove used to heat the garage.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

Damages are listed at $80,000.

