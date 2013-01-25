Parents want new CSLA school building

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Stephanie Hopper figures she's driven 72,000 miles over the last five years shuttling her children back and forth from their Soddy-Daisy home to the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. And by the time all her children finish there, she expects to have clocked more than 200,000 miles on the school commute.

But all that gas money and wear and tear are worth it, she says, because of the "priceless" education CSLA offers.

Hopper stood among some 100 parents and students who held signs and donned CSLA buttons, T-shirts and sweatshirts at Thursday's meeting of the Hamilton County Board of Education. With one spokeswoman addressing the board, the crowd silently petitioned the board to replace the aging CSLA building on East Brainerd Road.

The new school is long overdue -- it is the only project from a 1999 school facilities plan that never got implemented. Officials have it on their most recent facilities plan, though that list holds several other projects also considered badly needed. No priorities have been set for new construction, though board Chairman Mike Evatt said members would consider their facility plan in the coming months.

