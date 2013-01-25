Afternoon weather conditions improve with higher temps

(WRCB) - During the afternoon, temperatures will warm to near 40, and all the precipitation will transition into light rain and any frozen surfaces will quickly melt.

Rain and freezing rain will end by tonight. Then sunshine will return for Saturday along with warmer temperatures.

The warming trend will continue into next week, though showers and storms will develop for Wednesday and end with colder temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

As the cold air moves in Thursday we may see some flurries.

