CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Two undercover JCPenney loss prevention officers were stabbed at Hamilton Place Mall Thursday night by suspected shoplifter.

The pair were attempting to stop a man trying to steal some blue jeans. One of the Officers was stabbed in the leg and the other in the ribcage area.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20–30 years old, wearing a red shirt. He is reported to have fled the scene in a white car.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.