Two arrested in Woodmore Lane home invasion

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Quick response by Chattanooga Police officers lead to the arrests of two suspects in a home invasion on Woodmore Lane Thursday morning.

At 9:25 a.m. officers responded to a robbery call at 817 Woodmore Lane.  Upon arrival, the suspects were still inside the residence, but quickly fled the scene. 

Officers captured the suspects a short distance away and were identified as Tyrrell Garner, 27, and Patrick Postell, 21. 

The 32 year-old male victim had been assaulted by the suspects and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Garner and Postell have been charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery and Especially Aggravated Burglary.

