Boy's body found in Polk County creek after 8-day search

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
POL COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Rescue teams in Polk County on Thursday found the body of a boy who went missing with his family more than a week ago in Conasauga Creek.

Those searching the creek found the body of 6-year-old Lazarus Alley in the water around noon. Lazarus appeared in an area that had previously been searched thoroughly, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Jeff Bishop said. The bodies of Nick Alley, 36, and his 6-year-old daughter, Helana, were still missing Thursday afternoon.

Alley took Helana, Lazarus and three of his other children onto Conasauga Creek in a canoe on Jan. 16. Heavy rains flooded the creek, and the canoe tipped over. The three other children escaped safely while Alley, Helana and Lazarus went missing.

After finding Lazarus, Bishop said, the search continued.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

