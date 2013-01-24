One Ooltewah student hospitalized after reported bus fight

OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -- An Ooltewah High School student was taken away by police Tuesday afternoon after an apparent bus fight.

Bus 348 already had students from Ooltewah Middle School on board and had just picked up students from Ooltewah High School.

"Apparently the driver was sitting at a stop light when the altercation occurred," says Mike Quinn with the Transportation Department. He says the altercation happened in about a minute. "By the time she got pulled over everything was under control and the other child was already up front," says Quinn.

Ooltewah Middle School Principal Chrissy Easterly says the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital, treated and released that same night.

Channel 3 spoke to the mother of the middle school student on the phone. She says joking and insults that got out of hand likely initiated the fight and her son has a knot on his head. She went on to say the principals at both Ooltewah middle and high school handled the situation well.

Channel 3 also spoke with Ooltewah High School Principal Mark Bean. He says disciplinary action will be taken against the high school student.