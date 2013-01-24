Chattanooga's first sex trafficking case reported

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga police have arrested a man in what they say is Hamilton County's first reported case of sex trafficking.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/Tr8Tmf) social services agencies in the area have known about the growing problem and even helped victims, but no one had ever reported trafficking to law enforcement until last week.

That is when a 21-year-old Baltimore woman was able to escape the man she says was a pimp holding her against her will. The woman borrowed a cell phone from someone in a restaurant bathroom and called police.

Khari Matthew Troutman was arrested and charged with domestic assault, kidnapping and promoting prostitution.

He is in the Hamilton County Jail. Bail is set at $165,000.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.