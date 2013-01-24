Whitfield golfing buddies score $250K lottery prize

ATLANTA, GA (WRCB) -- A group gathering together for a round of golf has evolved into a winning team with a quarter-million dollar win courtesy of the Georgia Lottery.

Four Whitfield County residents will share a $250,000 prize from matching the first five winning numbers from the Jan. 18 Mega Millions drawing.

Robert Goodroe, Christie Mitchell and Michael Jinright of Dalton; and Bucky Cope of Rocky Face, each claimed their share Wednesday at the Georgia Lottery's District Office in Dalton.

Jinright, speaking on behalf of the group, said that the golfing buddies made a pact in 2010 to split the winnings of large lottery payouts.

"We pool the money, and I buy the tickets," said Jinright, 49. "I checked the results on my cell phone. I check every morning."

Winning numbers from the Jan. 18 Mega Millions drawing were: 8-18-25-42-49 and the Mega Ball was 14.

Kangaroo Express #3525, located at 201 Carbondale Road S.W. in Dalton, sold the lucky Quik Pik ticket. "The clerk started screaming, and I did too," Jinright said. "It's going to be a good year. It'll be great!"

Each winner intends to pay off bills with their share, Jinright said.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $89 million to a single annuity winner.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions will benefit education in the state of Georgia.