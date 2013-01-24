Hamilton Co. preparing for icy roads, bridges

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- In advance of a predicted winter storm, Hamilton County Emergency Services is advising people to stay off the roadways, bridges and other exposed surfaces which are likely to freeze more quickly that other roadways.

The National Weather Service is advising hazardous road conditions for Friday morning between 5:00 and 7:00 a.mm due to freezing rain in the Chattanooga/Hamilton County area.

The precipitation is expected to create up to 2/10 of an inch of ice.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell confirmed that precautionary measures from Hamilton County Highway Department are currently underway.

Stay with www.WRCBtv.com for the latest road and weather conditions.