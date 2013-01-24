Victim identified in Citico Ave drive-by shooting

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating the latest shooting in the city, this one a mid-morning drive-by in the 1800 block of Citico Avenue.

The victim, 21-year-old Jeremiah Hicks, was shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.



Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig said Hicks was standing on the sidewalk in front of 1813 Citico Avenue about 11:15 a.m. when a black car, possibly a Hyundai or Honda, pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

There were at least two people in car, however there is no other description from witnesses and neighbors.

Officers recovered at least ten casings but don't believe he was shot that many times.

Hartwig confirmed the victim does not live at 1813 Citico, and there is no indication why he was there.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time; officers are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.