Police arrest second man in armed robbery

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police officers, working with a K-9 unit, were able to quickly find and arrest a man wanted for the armed robbery of a Bonny Oaks convenience store.

Then on Friday, detectives with the Chattanooga Police Department's Robbery Unit arrested a second man in connection to the robbery.

Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery report at Allen's Quick Stop on Bonny Oaks Drive. The clerk stated that two men had entered the store armed with what appeared to be a rifle and demanded money and cigarettes.

After obtaining the cash and cigarettes, they fled the scene on foot.

Patrol Officers and K-9 Officers were able to secure the scene and located one of the suspects hiding a short distance away.

He was identified as Alfred Wiley, 21, and has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and False Imprisonment.

Both Antwon Wiley and Alfred Wiley have also been charged with the Robberies that occurred at 2300 Dodson Avenue at the Sunnytown Market on December 5, 2012 and 2038 S Willow Street at the Family Dollar on January 4, 2013.