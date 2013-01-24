Chattanooga's Main Terrain Art Park opens today

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The city's newest park stretches out in a line, with sculptures anchoring each end and the largest sculptures claiming the middle ground.

A walkway encircles Main Terrain Art Park that was created between old warehouses and manufacturing plants. The park opens today to the public.

"If you had been here in October, it was an overgrown, decrepit piece of land," said Dan Bowers, president of Artsbuild, the organization that helped secure funding for the park.

The park cost a little more than $1 million, and funding came primarily from the Lyndhurst Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

