Lowe's to hire 54,000 workers for spring season

ATLANTA (AP) - The home improvement retailer Lowe's plans to hire 54,000 part-time workers this spring, and company officials say they expect 9,000 of the jobs to become permanent positions.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/XYWrYA) that the company's hiring plans reflect a gradual turnaround in the housing market, a rebound in the economy and an improving job market.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based company has 63 stores in Georgia. The company will hire around 26 workers per store for the spring and summer.

Lowe's employs about 8,500 workers in Georgia. It has a distribution center in Valdosta, and another distribution center will open in Rome later this year.

Executives with the company say workers being hired include cashiers, lawn and garden specialists, loaders and stockers.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

