Traffic fatalities on rise in Cumberland Plateau

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Governor's Highway Safety Office says there has been another increase in traffic fatalities in the upper Cumberland Plateau region of the state.

Officials from the state and local law enforcement officials will hold a news conference on Thursday to announce enforcement efforts to address the increase in traffic fatalities. The number of traffic deaths in Tennessee so far this year is 56, an increase from the 48 deaths recorded in January 2012.

The event will be held at the Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ in Cookeville.

For more information, visit http://tntrafficsafety.org .

