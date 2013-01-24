Tennessee to fix I-75 ramp at East Brainerd Road

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- The commute from her downtown high school to her home in East Brainerd should take Kelsi Hoffman about 20 minutes. Most days, it takes twice that or longer.



The drive itself down Interstate 75 North is usually a straight shot. The snarls start at the exit to East Brainerd Road, where traffic bottlenecks into the curved, one-lane ramp to the point that it backs up onto the interstate at rush hour.



"I will be sitting on that stretch waiting for a while," said Hoffman.



On Tuesday evening at rush hour, more than 50 cars snaked around exit 3A and into the emergency lane of the interstate -- a precarious feature of the regular commute for East Brainerd residents.



