Paul says: Winter Storm approaching the Tennessee Valley

By Paul Barys, Chief Meteorologist
(WRCB) -- A winter storm is approaching the Tennessee Valley tonight, but little if any snow is expected.

This time we will see sleet and freezing rain move near dawn.  There will likely be icing problems for the first half of the day on Friday.

Temperatures will start to warm in the afternoon and that will lead to the ice melting. Driving will be tricky throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The first items to freeze will be bridges and overpasses. The morning rush hour will be dicey, but the afternoon rush hour should be alright.

This weekend will be dry with warmer temperatures on Sunday. And next week looks much warmer.

