(WRCB) - Most of us remember the spot for the Chattanooga-made Passat from Super Bowl 45.

A pint-sized Darth Vader uses "the force" along with a little remote assistance from his dad to start the vehicle.

This week, online publication Edmunds.com named this commercial the Best Super Bowl Car Commercial of All Time.

The ad received 8 million Youtube views in the days before the ad aired on television.