(WRCB) - Work to stabilize a landslide that knocked out about 200 feet of U.S. 441 through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park could begin as early as next week.

Park officials and the Federal Highways Administration assessed the damage to Newfound Gap Road that occurred when heavy rains caused a landslide last week.

The first phase will include stabilization, removal of debris from the work area and creating a path for construction vehicles to access the slide.

U.S. 441 is the major highway over the mountains between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, NC.