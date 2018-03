CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Thanks to you, our 2012 Share Your Christmas Food Drive collected more than 255,000 pounds of food, a record total to help needy families in the Tennessee Valley.

And we couldn't have done it without the help of Brainerd Baptist School.

These great students collected 3541 pounds of food, good enough for first place honors in the small school category.

Julie Edwards and David Carroll joined Jen Ferking of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank at a special presentation to the Student Council at Brainerd Baptist.

The trophy was created by Mr. Trophy in Red Bank.

Thanks again to everyone who helped make a difference