ATLANTA (AP) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas of North Georgia, and forecasters are expecting ice to accumulate on highways later in the week.

Meteorologists are expecting precipitation to develop across the northern region of the state Thursday night into Friday morning. Forecasters say cold air trapped on the east side of the Appalachian Mountains is likely to creep into the state and cause freezing rain and sleet.

Officials say this could translate to ice accumulations of up to 1/4 of an inch in some areas of north Georgia. Forecasters expect 1/10 of an inch of ice in the metro Atlanta region.

Forecasters are urging motorists to use extreme caution and to monitor the latest forecasts between Thursday night and Friday morning.

