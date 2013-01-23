Bullet Boats Announces Rewards Program for Anglers

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Bullet Boats is excited to announce an all new Rewards Program for the 2013 season.

The Bullet Rewards is an incentive program for anglers who fish from a Bullet Boat and compete in the 2013 Chattanooga Bass Association (C.B.A.) tournaments.

Anglers fishing from a 2013 year model Bullet XRS or SS that win a qualifying C.B.A. event will be eligible for incentive awards up to $2000.

Bullet Boat owners who win a qualifying CBA event while fishing from a 2013 Bullet XRD are also eligible for additional incentives up to $1000.

Bullet has been a long time supporter of the Chattanooga Bass Association and area fishermen here in Chattanooga.

"Our incentive program is our way of giving back to the fishermen who have shown their support and loyalty for our boats and company over the years, says Kevin Keith at Bullet Boats"

Bullet Boats is a local bass boat manufacturer located in Knoxville, TN that takes pride in building a quality boat that provides true high-performance and a very fishable layout. Craftsmanship, quality, and integrity is the theme at Bullet that has taken them from their very first days to a premiere position in the bass boat market today.

For more info contact Nichols Marine at 423-870-1952 or Kevin Keith at 865-307-2770