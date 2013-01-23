Dollar General to open 635 stores, add 6,000 jobs

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Dollar General, the Goodlettsville-based chain of discount retail stores, announced it would open 635 new stores this year and add 6,000 new jobs.

Dollar General also announced Wednesday in a news release that it would relocate 550 stores in 2013. The company said it plans to open the chain's 11,000th store before the year's end and the company's 75th anniversary in 2014.

Chairman and CEO Rick Dreiling said in a statement that the company's continued growth reflects customer satisfaction.

The company also said as part of the expansion, it is participating in a statewide initiative called Paychecks for Patriots that helps unemployed veterans find jobs.

