Tennessee Valley bracing for cold weather

(WRCB) -- Clouds will increase tonight and we may see a bit of drizzle late tonight and early Thursday morning. Some of the higher elevations may see some freezing drizzle.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Dade County, Murray County, Walker County, Whitfield County, Cherokee County, Bledsoe County, Bradley County, Hamilton County, Marion County, McMinn County, Meigs County, Polk County, Rhea County, andSequatchie County.

Skies will start clearing for the rest of Thursday. Another shot of light rain or drizzle could develop late Thursday night and into the first half of Friday.

The rain or drizzle could become mixed with sleet or freezing rain. Amounts should be light.

Drier weather will move in the for the weekend, but it will remain cool.