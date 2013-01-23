Salvation Army in need of heaters, coats and blankets

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- With temperatures dipping below freezing at night, The Salvation Army has had hundreds of phone calls from neighbors needing supplemental heat to battle the cold.

The Salvation Army is placing a call to the community to donate new space heaters, coats and blankets to help.

"Our goal is to keep our neighbors safe and warm in their homes," said Major Algerome Newsome. "Everyone who shares the warmth through their gifts is showing their deep concern for those in danger of the frigid, life-threatening weather."

Donations of heaters, coats, blankets or money are being accepted at The Salvation Army at 822 McCallie Avenue in Chattanooga. Monetary donations can also be made on line by visiting www.csarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

For additional information please call (423) 756-1023.

