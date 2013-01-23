Production Assistant - Part-Time

WRCB-TV is looking for a PRODUCTION ASSISTANT. This is a part-time position requiring the employee to work an average of 22 hours per week.

Below is a brief description of the job and major qualifications the applicant should possess:



The successful candidate must operate CG, studio camera and teleprompter for live newscasts. College level study and/or work experience preferred.



Please refer all qualified candidates to us immediately – especially women and minorities. No phone calls please. Send resumes to Doug Loveridge, WRCB-TV, 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405 or e-mail dloveridge@wrcbtv.com .

WRCB's online application can be found here.

WRCB is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

