Traffic stop leads to arrest for auto burglary

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- A man who gave a fake name to an East Ridge police officer is behind bars today, charged with criminal impersonation and burglary of an auto.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:40 a.m. an East Ridge police officer patrolling the area of the 6700 block of Ringgold Rd. observed a vehicle which matched the description of one used in connection with a criminal investigation in Walker County, Ga.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver initially told officers his name was David Green. Officers however knew his name to be David Gosnell from previous encounters with him.

Gosnell was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was charged with Criminal Impersonation.

Later in the morning East Ridge Tactical Patrol officers investigating Gosnell found the vehicle he was driving matched the description of one used during a burglary of an auto which occurred on January 17th at the Taco Bell restaurant located on Ringgold Rd.

After their investigation, Gosnell was charged with Burglary of an Auto in connection with this incident as well.

This investigation is ongoing by other area law enforcement agencies and further charges are pending.

Gosnell is scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, February 12th at 5:00 p.m.