Woman injured in East Ridge parking lot mishap

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- A woman was taken to a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries after an unusual accident in an East Ridge parking lot.

Wednesday morning at around 9:45 a.m. East Ridge Fire/Rescue and Police responded to 935 Spring Creek Rd. in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found a small sedan had driven off the terraced parking lot onto a second parked car below. The vehicle was perched between the terrace wall and the vehicle below.

Firefighters quickly stabilized the vehicle and extricated the driver without further incident.

Lifeguard EMS transported the patient to Park Ridge East Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver told East Ridge Traffic Investigators that she was pulling into a parking space too quickly and was unable to stop. The other vehicles involved in the crash were unoccupied at the time of the incident.