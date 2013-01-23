Five arrested in Rossville drug raid

ROSSVILE, GA (WRCB) -- Five people are in custody today after a joint raid by Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force and the Catoosa County Sheriffs Office on a home on S. Center Street in Rossville, Ga.

As a result of the raid, six ounces of methamphetamine "ice", $2,500 in cash and a firearm were seized. Officials say the "ice" has a street value of approximately $8,000.

Five individuals were arrested and two juveniles living in the residence were taken into State's custody by the Department of Family and Children's Services.

Arrested were Michael Robert Burrows, 22, Colby Jared Youngblood, 19, Tommy Christopher Brannon, 25, Veronica Garcia, 27, and Mary Angelia Groce, 26.

Each of the individuals were charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Amphetamine, Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and Possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz.