Big games flashy, but scratch-offs pull the weight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The high-dollar multistate lottery games Power Ball and Mega Millions get the attention, but Tennessee lottery officials say the scratch-off state lottery games bring in the money.

According to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/XzpfEV ), lottery ticket sales produced $1.3 billion in sales in the latest fiscal year and scratch-offs accounted for more than 80% of total sales.

It was the eighth consecutive year of lottery sales growth in Tennessee.

Statistics from Scientific Games, which helps design Tennessee's games, show the Tennessee lottery ranks sixth in per capita instant sales among the 44 states with lotteries.

Kent Grote, an economics professor at Lake Forest College in Illinois, said as lotteries age, they often experience what he called a "fatigue factor" that could challenge continued growth in Tennessee.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

