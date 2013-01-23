Ga. cutting funding for farming visa workers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ga. cutting funding for farming visa workers

By RAY HENRY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - After cracking down on illegal immigrants, Georgia may eliminate a program meant to help farmers navigate the complicated process for getting visas for migrant laborers.

Republican Gov. Nathan Deal's budget plan calls for cutting $150,000 in funding for two liaison positions at the Department of Agriculture. The employees were supposed to work as go-betweens, helping farmers use federal programs that grant visas to migrant laborers.

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black proposed starting the liaisons after Georgia passed a law targeting illegal immigrants. Farmers complained they were having difficulty attracting workers, especially to harvest labor-intensive crops like fruits and vegetables.

Agriculture department spokeswoman Mary Kathryn Yearta said the pilot program was cut as the agency sought to trim its budget by $1 million. She said results did not meet desired outcomes.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.