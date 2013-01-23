UT sports annual impact on state: $151 million

By Jimmy Stanton UT Associate Athletic Director, Communications



KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- A recent study conducted by the University of Tennessee Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) estimated the annual impact of UT Athletics to the state of Tennessee at approximately $151 million for the 2011-12 fiscal year.



The study also cites the job creation benefits of UT Athletics, estimating that more than 2,900 jobs are created annually as a result of combined annual spending by the department and fans attending UT football, men's basketball, and women's basketball games.



The purpose of this study was to examine the economic impact of UT Athletics on the state through the perspective of total spending by the department and the income, employment opportunities, and tax revenues generated by this spending.



"Our report provides some useful context for the tremendous impact that the University of Tennessee Athletics Department has on the state of Tennessee," said CBER Director William Fox.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.



