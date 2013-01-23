Bradley County lawyer censured by high court

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- A Bradley County lawyer has been publicly censured this week by the Tennessee Supreme Court after continuing to practice law even though he had been temporarily suspended in June of 2011.

John Allen Murphy, Jr. of Cleveland was publicly censured pursuant to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Section 4.4. He had been administratively suspended on June 14, 2011, for failing to comply with his mandatory IOLT A reporting requirements.

During his temporary suspension, Murphy filed pleadings on behalf of several clients with the courts in Bradley County.

Murphy was reinstated to the practice of law on July 25, 2011, but the court ruled that his actions during his suspension violated Rule of Professional Conduct relating to the unauthorized practice of law.

A public censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney's ability to practice law.