Georgia law allows sign companies to clear-cut public land - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Georgia law allows sign companies to clear-cut public land in the way

Posted: Updated:
By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Billboards advertise to motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 75 at the Georgia-Tennessee state line. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press Billboards advertise to motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 75 at the Georgia-Tennessee state line. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Billboard companies in Georgia can go on the public highway rights-of-way and clear-cut trees that block their signs, under a law OK'd last year by the state Legislature.

That doesn't sit well with the city of Columbus, Ga., and two nonprofit organizations there, the Gateway Foundation and Trees Columbus, that have spent millions of dollars planting trees and otherwise landscaping near highways and cloverleafs.

They took their case on Jan. 8 to the Georgia Supreme Court, which is expected to rule by July on the new law's constitutionality.

The billboard opponents argue the clear-cutting is a gift of the public's resources -- its trees and scenic easements -- to billboard companies that will pay what opponents say is a pittance for trees they cut. Meanwhile, outdoor advertisers say signs provide information to motorists and entice them to stop and spend millions of dollars, which benefits the state's economy.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.