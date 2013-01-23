Chattanooga firefighters battle morning fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- An early morning house fire kept firefighters very busy Wednesday morning, and has officials investigating the cause.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Roanoke Avenue shortly after 3:00 a.m. a

Captain Carlos Hampton, the incident commander, said the small, wood-frame house was fully engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

Those first firefighters were with Engine 4 and as they pulled up to the house, a live power line fell across the truck. Trying to avoid electrocution, the firefighters jumped out of the fire truck so they could begin firefighting operations.

None of the firefighters were injured, but EPB was asked to rush a repair crew to the scene to disconnect the power and remove the wire that had fallen on the fire engine.

The house was boarded up and had been vacant for some time, but neighbors told the firefighters that a homeless man had been seen in the house, and they were concerned he might still be in there.

One neighbor said he tried to go into the house to find the homeless man, but injured his hand while trying to pull away a board to gain access. The neighbor, whose name is unknown, was transported by Hamilton County EMS to Erlanger Medical Center, where he was treated and released for 2nd and 3rd degree burns to one hand.

The firefighters did not find anyone in the house.

The fire caused substantial damage and the house was considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.