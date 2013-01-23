Light showers tonight?

(WRCB)- We have a couple of fronts that will play with our weather over the next few days.

Ahead of our first front today, we will have some clouds overhead, and slightly warmer air in place with highs climbing into the upper 40s today.

As the front moves through tonight, we will see a few light rain showers late tonight into the overnight.

Thursday will be nice with partly cloudy skies, lows in the low 30s, and highs in the mid 40s.

The next front will move through Friday, and bring clouds and a few light showers to the area through the day.

The weekend looks good and dry with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday.

