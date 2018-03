TRION, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced two inmates at Hays State Prison in Trion have been charged in the death of a 31-year-old prisoner.

GBI Spokesman John Bankhead says 36-year-old Ricardo Beltran-Gonzales and 39-year-old Leonardo Ramos Rodrigues have been charged in the death of Nathaniel Reynolds. Department of Corrections officials say Reynolds died after a fight at the prison Friday.

Department of Corrections records show Gonzales was sentenced to 30 years for cocaine trafficking and Rodrigues was sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter.

Reynolds is the third to die at the close security facility in just under a month. Damien McClain was killed in a fight in a prison cell on Dec. 26, and 25-year-old Derrick Stubbs was found dead while in protective custody on Dec. 22.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.