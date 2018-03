CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga City Council members voted no to the proposed Chattanooga Village.



It's been a controversial issues for months.

Council members voted 5-3 against the ordinance during the first reading Tuesday night.

Chattanooga Village would have been built off Highway 153 near Boy Scout Road.

The $100 million project included offices and apartments, promising to create more than 1,700 permanent jobs.



Council members delayed the decision two weeks ago.

