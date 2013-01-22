Family of fatal crash victim pushes for stricter DUI laws

CLEVELAND, TN. (WRCB) -- "I like to think that Dustin can look down and see what we're doing and see that we're trying to make some good out of a horrible situation," says Kim Ledford through tears.

Kim thinks about her son, Dustin, everyday. The 24-year-old was killed on July 10, 2010, when his Toyota Camry was hit head on by an intoxicated driver.

"We have to go by that site every day," explains Ledford.

Since that day Dustin's parents have fought to prevent senseless crimes like this.



Across the nation in 2010 she says 10,347 people died in accidents involving drunk drivers. In Tennessee 284 lives were lost.

"My Dustin was one of those 284," Ledford says.

Tiffany Isaza was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of child neglect.

She was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The Ledford's are trying to pass Dustin's Law, which would lengthen prison time from eight to 12 years behind bars to 16 to 20. The current law states you must have a prior conviction to be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

"If your blood alcohol is .20 or higher, or if it's .08 and you have meth in your system and you kill somebody while under the influence, it's aggravated vehicular homicide," says Ledford.

The Ledford's recently heard from state law makers. They believe this could be the year Dustin's Law passes, but the governor's office needs to hear about it.

"I am asking for help in getting those letters out," Ledford says.

She and her husband have vowed to get DUI laws changed. Now, they could be on the brink of success.

"We're doing this so people don't have to go through what we've been through," Ledford says.

Click here to email your thoughts to Governor Bill Haslam, or here to learn more about Dustin's Law.



READ MORE: