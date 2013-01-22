Multiple people shot at Houston-area community college

By Jeff Black, NBC News

HOUSTON, TX (NBC) -- Multiple people were reported shot when gunfire erupted at a Houston-area community college, law enforcement sources said.

A law enforcement source told NBC News that three people were shot and one person possibly suffered a heart attack.

NBC station KPRC-TV reported that police had one person in custody and were searching a subdivision near the North Harris campus of Lone Star College to determine if another person who fled the scene could be a possible suspect.

Live aerial video taken by the station showed emergency crews moving two people on stretchers into ambulances.

Police officers in SWAT gear were shown on the video entering buildings on the campus and bringing out students.



At least one person has been detained at the college, deputy constables told KPRC, but they did not say if that person was suspected of shooting anyone. Deputies were also searching a sub-division for another person who fled the scene. It has not been confirmed if that person is a suspect in the shooting.

A spokesperson for Ben Taub General Hospital confirmed to NBC News that two patients from the shooting had been treated there. It was unclear where the other reported shooting victim received aid.



Witness Amanda Vasquez told KPRC she was in English class when she heard shots fired, she thought in the hallway. She said she got under her desk, while other students ran out of the classroom.



Jed Young, a spokesman for the college system, told The Associated Pressthat a "shelter-in-place order" was issued at the college due to reports of a shooter on campus. Students, faculty and staff were advised by the college website to take immediate shelter where they were. The school later said it was on lockdown.



Harris County sheriff's deputies told KPRC-TV that the shooting was reported shortly after noon CT at the North Harris campus.



Lone Star College is a community college system based in the Houston region and has six campuses associated with it.



Lone Star College's North Harris campus is 20 miles north of Houston in unincorporated Harris County. The campus has roughly 18,000 students.