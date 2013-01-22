Ga. transportation officials say region ready for snow

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia transportation officials have hundreds of tons of salt and gravel mix on hand and snow plows are ready to go across metro Atlanta if winter weather strikes.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/a1eK) that as officials point to new fleets of storm equipment and bigger stockpiles of anti-ice materials, they must also grapple with the opposite worry: how not to overspend in anticipation of storms that may only come once a decade.

A major storm in 2011 brought commerce to a halt, and leaders were accused of being woefully unprepared.

City, county and state managers say they've learned the key lesson from two years ago: Better to shell out cash for material and equipment before a big storm than to be caught unprepared --- even if that big storm never comes.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

