Wrestler Ric Flair makes surprise appearance in Chickamauga...sorta

CHICKAMAUGA, GA (WRCB) --  Chickamauga Elementary School students were in the game last week...and got a shock of a lifetime. 

Students held their Winter Renaissance pep rally in the Ware-Jewell Activities Center at Gordon Lee High School.

The theme was "I Have A Flair For Good Character!"

The theme goes hand in hand with WWE Superstar Ric Flair, a 16-time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, who Skyped over a big screen with the kids...and took questions.

Before the big rally, almost no one knew about the interview.

