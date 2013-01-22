Wrestler Ric Flair makes surprise appearance in Chickamauga...sorta

CHICKAMAUGA, GA (WRCB) -- Chickamauga Elementary School students were in the game last week...and got a shock of a lifetime.

Students held their Winter Renaissance pep rally in the Ware-Jewell Activities Center at Gordon Lee High School.

The theme was "I Have A Flair For Good Character!"

The theme goes hand in hand with WWE Superstar Ric Flair, a 16-time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, who Skyped over a big screen with the kids...and took questions.

Before the big rally, almost no one knew about the interview.